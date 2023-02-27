LOOK: Alexa Ilacad turns 23, shows off curves in shoot

MANILA -- Kapamilya actress Alexa Ilacad marked her 23rd birthday on February 26, Sunday, with a photo shoot flaunting her curves.

On Instagram, Ilacad shared her gorgeous snaps taken by photographer Stephen Capuchino.

"Level up #23," Ilacad simply captioned her post.

In the comment section of her post, Ilacad received birthday greetings from her fans and fellow celebrities including Albie Casiño, Nikki Valdez, Loisa Andalio, Elisse Joson and Barbie Imperial.

Before joining "Pinoy Big Brother" in 2021, viewers have seen Ilacad grow up from her time on the kiddie gag show "Goin' Bulilit" to her starring role on the teen-oriented comedy TV sitcom "Luv U."



Currently, Ilacad and her love team partner KD Estrada are part of the original musical "Walang Aray" from PETA.

