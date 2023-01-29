Photo from Star Cinema.

MANILA — Director Cathy Garcia-Molina has joined former "Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB) housemates KD Estrada and Alexa Ilacad on an overseas trip.

In a tweet by Star Cinema, the love team is seen enjoying the sunny weather in Hong Kong together with the hitmaking director.

Fans were gushing and hoping that they get to work on a project with Garcia-Molina in the future.

"Sa tamang panahon," one fan said "Ay oo, Star Cinema na surprise talaga kami sa pasabog n'yo KDLEX DIREKCATHY IN HK," a Twitter user added.

"Nakaka-excite naman po! Thank you, Star Cinema, for having KDLex with Derik Cathy," another fan said.

Ilacad, 22, and Estrada, 20, have been vocal about their love and admiration for each other since their “PBB” stint in 2021.

They have since become not only music and screen collaborators but also each other’s real-life confidants and rumored partners. Despite their being openly affectionate, Ilacad and Estrada have yet to officially confirm being a couple.

