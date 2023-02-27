MANILA — Actress Liza Soberano said Monday she remains in touch with her former management at ABS-CBN, a day after she detailed her career transition, including why she signed up with a new agency.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Soberano, who was a contract artist of ABS-CBN's talent agency Star Magic for over a decade, addressed her relationship with her former colleagues on the sidelines of her launch as an ambassador of an e-commerce brand.

"I'm in constant communication with my Star Magic family. I've never lost touch with them," Soberano told ABS-CBN News.

"Some of my directors from ABS-CBN who I worked closely with throughout the years, I've always been supportive and grateful towards everyone. Thank you to everyone," she added.

Soberano, 25, is now managed by another former Kapamilya star, James Reid, under the latter's own talent agency, Careless. She signed with the startup in mid-2022.

In her vlog reintroducing herself — released Sunday after she wiped clean her social media pages to drum up the rebrand — Soberano reflected on her time with ABS-CBN, during which she became a showbiz A-lister and an in-demand endorser.

"I've been in six feature films, over 500 episodes of teleseryes and have only really dabbled into three main genres – romance, comedy and drama. Since I was 16, I had only really worked side by side with one main co-star, with the same production company, rotating around the same three directors," she said.

"During all those years, I was never really asked for my input, my thoughts, my ideas. I felt like I was being told to be just a flower for so long and I finally started to explore a world of being able to create and tell my story and hopefully others," Soberano said.

— Report from Mario Dumaual, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: