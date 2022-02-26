Photo from KTX.ph

Alexa Ilacad and KD Estrada made sure to fill Saturday night with “kilig” as they showered their KDLex fans with love and appreciation during a virtual fancon.

Dubbed as “Closer: The KDLex Fancon”, fans were treated to a late Valentine’s present from the onscreen love team with a 90-minute show that was filled with love and music.

“What did we do to deserve this kind of love na sobra-sobra talaga. Never experienced something like this before. Grabe sila,” Ilacad said during the event.

They were both grateful and surprised with the amount of support they are receiving from their legion of followers – born from their stints inside the “Pinoy Big Brother” house.

“Super grateful to have these supporters talaga. Wherever we go, whatever project we are doing, they are super 100% supportive of it,” Estrada said.

Ilacad and Estrada even said that they feel like they earned a huge bunch of friends from their fans, whom they usually meet virtually through live streaming on Kumu.

“I really enjoy talking to them, makipagkulitan sa kanila. Parang mga barkada lang kami. For us, it’s our way of giving back our love to them. It’s fun parang lagi namin silang ka-video call,” Ilacad quipped.

“That’s what great about now kasi we can just go in Kumu and we can interact with them. We really do love interacting with them. Parang tropa lang namin sila,” Estrada added.

According to the actress, she appreciates the effort their supporters is giving them, knowing that they, too, also have lives to live every day.

“They go to the moon and back, and back, and back, and back. It’s not easy. They also feel pressured. They also get tired. They also have lives to live as well. But they really make time for us just to show their support. Grabe, sino ba tayo?” she continued.

Hosted by Robi Domingo, the digital event was also highlighted by different performances from the two actors and other special guests such as Shanaia Gomez and Justin Dizon.

Ilacad and Estrada first sang their version of Daniel Padilla’s “Mabagal” before singing their own song “Misteryo.”

Estrada, who is a musician, also had a solo performance, singing “Sa Puso Mo” and “Saves It” which he wrote when he was 17 years old.

Meanwhile, Ilacad also had her solo moment when she performed “Magic” and “Kasi Kung Kahit” which she co-wrote with Estrada in “PBB.”

Capping the virtual fan meet, the KDLex sang another duet song “When I See You Again” which eventually became part of the musical scoring in the ongoing PBB adult edition.

The Kapamilya stars got closer together when they entered the “Pinoy Big Brother” house in 2021 as celebrity housemates. They eventually became a love team after their stint in the reality series.

They will also star in a Dreamscape Entertainment series this summer and have recorded a song together under StarPop.