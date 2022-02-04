MANILA -- Singer KD Estrada expressed his gratitude to Alexa Ilacad, whom he described as one of his greatest blessings.

In Star Magic's Inside News, Estrada opened about his friendship with Ilacad, his fellow celebrity housemate in "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity."

Estrada also shared his thoughts on why fans love his relationship with the actress-singer.

"Me and Alexa are very supportive to each other talaga. ...'Yung friendship namin ni Alex, we have such a loving friendship talaga na we would always support each other, we would always give assurance to each other and we would never leave each other side. I am so thankful for Lex talaga. She's one of my blessings talaga last year," Estrada said.

"Sa KDLex, thank you so much. Grabe talaga support nila sa amin and we hope that all good things come to them din because they're such great people and I am very thankful," Estrada added.

After leaving the famous yellow house last December, the two are set to work together as a love team.

They will be having a virtual fan conference dubbed "Closer" this coming February 26 via KTX.

Aside from the fan meet, they will also star in a Dreamscape Entertainment series this summer.

The two also recorded a new song together under StarPop.