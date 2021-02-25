Home  >  Entertainment

LOOK: Piolo Pascual spends time with Vicky Belo, Hayden Kho in Batangas

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 26 2021 01:32 AM

MANILA - Actor Piolo Pascual spent time with celebrity couple Dr. Vicky Belo and Hayden Kho in Batangas.

Kho shared a photo with Pascual on Instagram Monday.

In the caption, Kho joked that he kept his shirt on for Pascual's sake. 

Pascual, on the other hand, posed shirtless with Kho.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Hayden Kho Jr (@dochayden)

Belo also posted a similar photo with Pascual on Tuesday.

Pascual is one of the celebrity endorsers of Belo's company.

In January, Pascual penned a message for Belo's birthday, expressing his gratitude for the long years of friendship.

It was not clear whether the couple was in Pascual's beach house in Batangas.

Read More:  Piolo Pascual   Hayden Kho   Vicky Belo   Batangas  