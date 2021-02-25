LOOK: Piolo Pascual spends time with Vicky Belo, Hayden Kho in Batangas

MANILA - Actor Piolo Pascual spent time with celebrity couple Dr. Vicky Belo and Hayden Kho in Batangas.

Kho shared a photo with Pascual on Instagram Monday.

In the caption, Kho joked that he kept his shirt on for Pascual's sake.

Pascual, on the other hand, posed shirtless with Kho.

Belo also posted a similar photo with Pascual on Tuesday.

Pascual is one of the celebrity endorsers of Belo's company.

In January, Pascual penned a message for Belo's birthday, expressing his gratitude for the long years of friendship.

It was not clear whether the couple was in Pascual's beach house in Batangas.