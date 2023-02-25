Screenshots from ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel.

MANILA — It seems that Alexa (Janine Gutierrez) hit a major roadblock with their plans in this week's episodes of "Dirty Linen."

In the Thursday episode, her persona as Mila was axed from the Fiero mansion after Manang Precious (Rubi Rubi) accused her of having a one night stand with Aidan (Zanjoe Marudo) with a misleading video.

Aidan denied the allegation and begged Doña Cielo (Tessie Tomas) to let her stay but Carlos (John Arcilla) took advantage of the situation and made Mila one of the new helpers for the cock pit.

In the latest episode aired Friday, Ador (Epy Quizon) confessed that Mila also knew about what happened with their former maid Stella (Rans Rifol) and thought that she might be the one who leaked his sex videos.

Carlos tried to kidnap Mila but she was saved by Lemuel (JC Santos). Ador eventually cornered Mila in her room and succeeded in holding her captive in their attempt to extract the truth from her.

"Dirty Linen" airs weeknights, 9:30 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Jeepney TV, A2Z, TV5, Kapamilya Online Live, iWantTFC, and TFC.

