Netflix reveals slate of original Korean films, series, special for 2021

MANILA – With the growing popularity of Korean content on Netflix, the giant streaming platform announced on Thursday that it has finally embarked on producing original Korean films.

One of its self-produced titles is the chase thriller “Carter” which follows an agent suffering from memory loss and thrown into the middle of a mysterious mission.

The movie was helmed by Jung Byung-gil whose other works include “Action Boys,” “Confession of Murder,” and “The Villainess.”

Netflix said the movie “is expected to present a cathartic experience for viewers with high-quality, difficult to execute, nonstop action scenes.”

Another original Korean film coming to the platform is “Moral Sense” which “depicts a different kind of romance between a man with unusual tastes in sex and a woman who inadvertently learns about them.”

“It is based on the hit webtoon by the same name, which has the main character under the humorous and suspenseful premise of hiding his unusual sexual proclivities from his colleagues,” Netflix said.

It will be directed by Park Hyun-jin whose past projects include “Like for Likes” and “Lovers of Six Years.”

In line with this, Netflix also announced in the same virtual event the upcoming slate of Korean series and a stand-up comedy special that will soon be available on the streaming platform this 2021.

Here’s the list:

“Move to Heaven” revolves around the routine of a pair of trauma cleaners. The series is directed by Kim Sung-ho ("How to Steal a Dog").

“D.P.” is based on the webtoon by Kim Bo-tong and follows the story of army private Joon-ho who suddenly ends up becoming a member of the “Deserter Pursuit” unit that tracks down military deserters and encounters the realities of confused young soldiers. The series is directed by Han Jun-hee and stars Jung Hae-in, Koo Kyo-hwan, Kim Sung-kyun, and Son Seok-koo.

“Squid Game” depicts a story of people who decide to become the players of a mysterious survival game that has a whopping $40-million prize at stake.

“Hellbound” is a series about a smart, self-assured lawyer who goes up against the New Truth Church and its extremist Arrowhead devotees. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho ("Train to Busan," "Peninsula"), it is written by Yeon and Choi Gyu-seok, author of the popular webtoon Songgot.

“The Silent Sea” follows members of a special team sent to an abandoned research facility on the moon. Set in a future earth that has undergone desertification, the series stars Bae Doona, Gong Yoo, and Lee Joon.

“All of Us Are Dead” follows a group of students trapped in a high school who find themselves in dire situations as they seek to be rescued from a zombie invasion of their school. The original series stars Yoon Chan-yeong, Park Ji-hu, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, and Yoo In-soo.

“My Name” follows a mobster’s daughter named Ji-u who joins a cartel and becomes a mole in the police force to seek the truth behind her father’s death. The series is directed by Kim Jin-min of the acclaimed series "Extracurricular."

“So Not Worth It” follows the youthful adventures of students with multicultural backgrounds in a college dorm. Created by Kwon Ik-joon, it stars Park Se-wan, Shin Hyeon-seung, Choi Young-jae of K-pop group GOT7, Minnie of the K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE, and Han Hyun-min.

“Kingdom: Ashin of the North” is a special standalone episode from the Kingdom universe and shares the backstory of the mysterious character Lee Chang’s group encountered on their journey north to discover the origins of the infected.

