Ellen Adarna claps back at basher who tagged her as a bad influence

MANILA – Ellen Adarna clapped back at a netizen who accused her of being a bad influence to the youth.

The Instagram user told Adarna this after the actress posted photos of her and actor Derek Ramsay, with whom she is currently being romantically linked.

Adarna’s post is a collage of her and Ramsay in a sweet moment, with the actress touching his hair and leaning on his head, in a pair of snaps.

Not letting the comment pass, Adarna told the netizen: “Yet you follow me, judge me and allow your mind to be exposed to ‘our’ influence.”

“Whose choice is that now? Shouldn’t you be protecting yourself and your peace?” she added.

A lot of Adarna’s followers noticed her comment that they took a screenshot of it and posted the same on their Instagram Stories while also tagging the actress.

Adarna and Ramsay, who claimed being only friends just a month back, now appear to be fanning the flames of rumors romantically linking them.

Their followers are convinced that the two are now a couple going by their recent Instagram posts.

Ramsay, 44, and Adarna, 32, first stirred rumors of a brewing romance in January, when photos of them getting cozy at a dinner party hosted by the actor went viral on social media.

While they denied having romantic ties at the time, their relationship appears to have progressed from mere friendship in the past month, having spent at least two vacations together within that period.

Notably, Ramsay has been spending time, too, with Adarna’s son Elias.

