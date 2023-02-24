MANILA -- In commemoration of the 37th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution, OPM icon Jim Paredes has released a new version of the iconic song "Handog ng Pilipino sa Mundo."

The more than five-minute music video for the iconic EDSA anthem was uploaded on the official YouTube page of Paredes on Thursday night.

"A remake of the iconic EDSA anthem of 1986 written by Jim Paredes. This time old veterans and millennials do the song with a modern arrangement, video treatment, and a fresh new rendition with a rap portion," Paredes captioned his post.

The new version includes OPM veterans such as Paredes, Boboy Garrovillo, Bayang Barrios, Mitch Valdez, Leah Navarro, Pinky Marquez, The CompanY, Celeste Legaspi, Bituin Escalante and Noel Cabangon.

Theater artists including Bodjie Pascua, Raul Montesa and Audie Gemora were also part of the video. The rap portion of the song was done by Magalona brothers Elmo and Arkin.

"Handog ng Pilipino sa Mundo" was originally released in 1986 to celebrate the bloodless revolution that ousted the former dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

In February 2011, ABS-CBN released a re-recording of the popular patriotic song featuring Kapamilya artists led by Gary Valenciano and Martin Nievera.

