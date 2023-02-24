LOOK: ‘PBB’ hosts bonds once again with Direk Lauren

MANILA – It may be off-season for “Pinoy Big Brother” but the reality series' hosts still find time for a get-together every once in a while.

Bianca Gonzalez, Melai Cantiveros, Robi Domingo, Kim Chiu, and Enchong Dee gathered for a casual bonding dinner with ABS-CBN executive Laurenti Dyogi.

On Instagram, Cantiveros shared some pictures of their dinner held during Ash Wednesday.

“Ang Saya salamat daddy long legs @direklauren sa time mu sa mga anak mu na sobra ka kiat lalo kana @iamrobidomingo , heheheheh ang saya salamat sa pag organize @iamsuperbianca atebi,” she said in the caption. “Sana mas mahaba pa oras natin . Love u mga mahals.”

Meanwhile, Gonzalez also cherished the moment with her showbiz “siblings.”

“So many challenges but sooo much more to celebrate with this family!!! 🥹 siblings not by blood but by the tatay/daddy/lolo we share,” Gonzalez said.

This was not the first time the "PBB" hosts bonded outside ABS-CBN. In July 2022, Domingo, Cantiveros, Chiu, Gonzalez, and Maymay Entrata went to a horror house in Parañaque City for an unusual bonding activity.

Chiu said it was Cantiveros who suggested they go to Nightmares Manila, which featured haunted houses, escape rooms, zombie paintball, and a café.

In May 2022, "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" ended with Gonzalez as the main host after replacing Toni Gonzaga.

