MANILA -- "Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB) hosts Robi Domingo, Melai Cantiveros, Maymay Entrata, Kim Chiu and Bianca Gonzalez went to a horror house in Parañaque City for an unusual bonding activity..

In an Instagram post, Chiu said it was Cantiveros who suggested they go to Nightmares Manila, which featuring haunted houses, escape rooms, zombie paintball, and a café.

"Bonding kung bonding na malala na may kasamang takutan! Malala ang nerbyos ko talaga! Pero nag-enjoy kami ng super! Thank you fam," Chiu wrote in the caption.

Chiu also made a vlog on their horror house experience.

"Kasi sobra kaming takot sa mga Big Night at Eviction Night, mas may nakakatakot pa ba roon? Eto na 'yon," explained Cantiveros on why she suggested the activity.

It was just last May when the "Pinoy Big Brother: Kumunity Season 10" ended with Gonzalez as the main host after replacing Toni Gonzaga.

Aside from Entrata, Cantiveros, Chiu and Domingo, actor Enchong also hosted "PBB."