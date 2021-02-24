James Reid to hold virtual show with mental health advocacy

Singer-songwriter James Reid. Instagram: @james

MANILA — After launching “Soda,” his first single this year, James Reid is set to make another surprise with a virtual concert showcasing more of his music on Friday.

The show is particularly meaningful for Reid and his team as it advocates mental health in the evolving work-from-home setup amid the stress and isolation brought by the pandemic.

Dubbed “TaskUs Dibs: James Reid,” the digital event will launch the latest site of the international BPO (business process outsourcing) company TaskUs in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.



“See you!” Reid tweeted in his announcement of the show, which will stream via TaskUs’s social media accounts starting 6 p.m., Friday.

Reid will be performing his latest single, “Soda,” as well as a special song number, “Healing,” to uplift spirits amid the pandemic. He will also perform his songs “I Know You Care,” “16B,” and “Fiend.”

“2020’s been a tough year. It’s important that you look forward to what’s to come, and that you recognize the struggles and power through it,” Reid told ABS-CBN News Wednesday night.

“Doing so breeds a deep-seated internal confidence that leads to growth and healing, which I hope everyone finds through looking inwards—especially during this pandemic.”

This is the latest outing for Reid, who largely kept a low profile the past year to develop his music and artistic pool for his recording company, Careless Music.

The virtual concert is another major part of Reid’s plan to unfold more of his music in 2021, far from the demands of movie and TV acting.

He previously said in an ABS-CBN News interview in January that he learned a lot in the process of music creation during quarantine.

“I guess this song (Soda) is a reflection of that insight, of learning to turn negative things into positive experiences, to learn to ride the highs and lows,” he said. “To just to have an open mind. Learn to see the light in things. Learn to see your own darkness as a teacher. Just to be present enough to make the most out of life’s surprises.”

Reid also hopes to complete a full album under the Careless level this year.