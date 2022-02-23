Photo from Star Magic's Instagram account

“Sa ABS, sa Kapamilya, mas dun ako sigurado na meron akong forever.”

This is what veteran actor Zanjoe Marudo said when he sealed a new exclusive contract with the ABS-CBN Network on Wednesday.

Marudo took pride in how the Kapamilya channel has valued him in his showbiz career that has spanned 15 years since joining the reality show “Pinoy Big Brother" (PBB).

“Ramdam na ramdam ko sa loob ng 15 years kung gaano nila ko pinahalagahan din. Yung mga chances at opportunities na binigay nila nang paulit-ulit. Hindi nila ako tinigilan na pagkatiwalaan,” Marudo said during the “Kapamilya Strong 2022” event.

The actor credited “PBB” for his fame, noting that his entry into the famous yellow house opened the door to many other opportunities in his career.

Marudo also professed his loyalty to the network despite the twin crises that has beset the company – non-renewal of its franchise and the pandemic – as he vowed to stay with ABS-CBN.

According to one of the sought-after leading men in the country, he is indebted to the company that helped him when he was just starting in the business.

“Matagal na panahon na rin yung naging relasyon namin sa Star Magic. Hindi naman na yun mababayaran ng kahit ano. Nung nag-uumpisa kami, lahat ng kailangan, tulong na hiningi namin, ibinigay nila hanggang sa makarating kami kung nasan kami ngayon,” he said.

“Kapag dumating naman yung panahon na kami naman yung kailangan, sana naman nandun kami. Sama-sama isang pamilya, lahat magtutulungan. Hindi pwedeng sa sarap lang lagi o sa ginhawa.”

Marudo is currently the lead actor in the Philippine adaptation of BBC’s “Doctor Foster”, “The Broken Marriage Vow,” with Jodi Sta. Maria and Sue Ramirez.

Aside from Marudo, Ronnie Alonte, Loisa Andalio, Jolina Magdangal, Erich Gonzales, Shaina Magdayao, Sam Milby, Gerald Anderson, Jake Cuenca, Gary Valenciano, and Regine Velasquez also signed deals with the network.