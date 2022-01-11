After ‘Broken Marriage Vow’, is Zanjoe Marudo more forgiving of cheaters?

Photo from Zanjoe Marudo's Instagram account



Veteran actor Zanjoe Marudo, who will portray the role of a cheating husband in the upcoming ABS-CBN series “The Broken Marriage Vow,” will never tolerate adultery in real life.

Marudo has remained firm that he is not in favor of cheating despite admitting that it is possible to fall in love with another person even if one has a partner already.

“Hindi pa rin ako papabor. Hindi mo mapipigilan 'yung emosyon mo e na magkakagusto sa isang tao o ibang tao kahit may asawa ka na. Pero kung paano mo siya iha-handle, itutuloy mo ba o hindi, kailangan mo pag-isipan maigi,” the actor said during a virtual press conference Tuesday.

“Kung magiging selfish ka ba, 'yung sarili mo lang iintindihin mo? Or 'di ka nga tutuloy dun pero kalbaryo naman kung nasan ka ngayon? Nasa tao 'yun, kung ano ang kailangan niya sa buhay,” he added.

Marudo, who plays David Ilustre in the much-anticipated Filipino adaptation of BBC’s “Doctor Foster,” also revealed that he never advised his friends to leave their families for another woman.

“Hindi ko sinabi na you have to follow your heart. Hindi lalo na kung may pamilya ka na, o may anak ka na, hindi ako mag-aagree na iwan mo,” he explained. “Unang-una kong tanong, mahal mo pa ba? Kung mahal mo, e 'di wala nang ibang kasunod na tanong 'yun. Pero kung hindi na, ibang usapan na.”

Pressed about falling in love with two persons at the same time, Marudo said he never experienced being in David’s situation which added a little challenge to him when they filmed the series in Baguio City.

But he admitted that he now understood the possibility of being torn between loving two people simultaneously.

“After ng show na ito, pwede. Posible siya. Hindi lang sa lalaki kung 'di sa lahat ng tao. Kasi emosyon siya. Para sa akin, isa siyang emosyon na hindi mo mapipigilan. Nasa sa 'yo na 'yung kung papaano mo iha-handle o ano magiging desisyon mo sa sitwasyon na ganun -- kung tutuloy mo ba o iisipin mo 'yung mga taong masasaktan mo, matatapakan mo. So, nasa tao talaga,” he reiterated.

According to the actor, his goal for the series is to let at least some viewers understand where David is coming from, which will explain why he cheated on his wife, Dr. Jill Ilustre (Jodi Sta. Maria).

“Ang goal ko kahit katiting ay maintindihan nila 'yung character ni David, kung saan siya nanggaling at kung bakit siya umabot doon sa klase ng sitwasyon. Kasi wala naman talagang masamang tao e,” Marudo quipped.

“Kumbaga 'yung sitwasyon o experiences nila sa buhay, sa past, 'yun ang nagiging reason kung bakit sila ganito ngayon. Hindi pwede patawarin 'yung ganon, lalo na sa kultura nating Pilipino. Hindi siya acceptable lalo na 'yung nanakit.”

“The Broken Marriage Vow” will join Kapamilya Primetime Bida lineup starting January 24 at 8:40 p.m.



