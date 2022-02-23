Photo from Star Magic's Instagram account

Actress Loisa Andalio remains a true-blue Kapamilya as she inked a new deal with ABS-CBN on Wednesday.

Andalio, a former Pinoy Big Brother housemate, joined a prestigious group of artists who renewed their contracts with the network in an event billed as “Kapamilya Strong 2022.”

During the press conference, the actress revealed that she was not worried about her future, even after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country and her home station was not granted a new franchise in 2020.

“Nakakagulat yung pangyayari nung pandemic. Sa iba, nakaka-trauma talaga yung nangyari. [Pero] sobrang happy ako kasi pamilya talaga kami rito,” she said.

“Hindi ako ganun na nangamba. Magtiwala ka rin kasi hindi ka nila pababayaan.”

Andalio said she felt blessed to sign an exclusive contract with the network which she and her fans waited for so long.

She explained that she owes her career to ABS-CBN which helped her as her family's breadwinner.

“Napakahalaga kasi napakaraming naitulong sa'kin ng pagiging Kapamilya -- bilang bread winner ng family. Hindi lang sa financial. Masaya ako makapagbigay ng saya, aral, tulong, and inspirasyon,” Andalio said.

The actress reminded aspiring celebrities to keep on dreaming and work hard.

“Mangarap lang kayo nang mangarap kasi libre lang 'yan. Kailangan may kilos din at tiyaga. Wag kayong susuko sa pangarap n'yo. Once gusto mo yung isang bagay, tapos para sayo talaga, ibibigay ni Lord yun para sa'yo,” she said.

Andalio is set to star in a series with her boyfriend Ronnie Alonte titled “Love in 40 Days” under Dreamscape Entertainment.

The couple was part of "The Goodbye Girl" starring Angelica Panganiban.

Based on the book by Noreen Capili, the iWantTFC original title was directed by Derick Cabrido, with Dreamscape Entertainment and Clever Minds co-producing.

Aside from Andalio, the following also signed deals with ABS-CBN: Alonte, Jolina Magdangal, Erich Gonzales, Shaina Magdayao, Sam Milby, Gerald Anderson, Zanjoe Marudo, Jake Cuenca, Gary Valenciano, and Regine Velasquez.

