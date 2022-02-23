BTS' V recovers from COVID-19, ends quarantine

BTS' V

BTS vocalist Kim Taehyung or V has made a full recovery from COVID-19, Big Hit Music announced on Wednesday.

According to the record label, V, who received home treatment beginning February 15, concluded his quarantine on Wednesday, February 22.

Other than a slight fever during the onset of his diagnosis, Big Hit Music said V did not exhibit any particular symptoms during his isolation.

The agency thanked fans as well as the medical workers who had tirelessly been fighting the new coronavirus since it broke in 2020.

“We would like to express our gratitude to all the fans who have shown concerns for the artist’s health as well as those in the medical field who are doing their best to overcome COVID-19,” it said in a statement.

V is the fifth BTS member to contract COVID-19 following Suga, RM, Jin, and Jimin. All incidents were breakthrough cases or COVID-19 infections of a fully vaccinated person.

Like V, the four other artists had made full recoveries and “resumed their daily activities.”

The news comes after South Korea's new COVID-19 caseload breached 150,000 for the first time on Tuesday.

Health authorities reported some 158,005 new infections, a significant leap from the 97,935 tally posted just a day before.

According to experts, due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant that is rapidly spreading, the sum is expected to spike further in the following days.