Week-long replay: Kapamilya Online Live programs now available to re-watch for 7 days

MANILA — Here's good news for viewers of Kapamilya Online Live.

The programs of ABS-CBN’s free livestreaming service on Facebook and YouTube are now available for week-long playback.

EXTENDED na ang replay ng #KapamilyaOnlineLive!



Simula ngayon, mapapanood mo na for 7 days ang LATEST EPISODES ng paborito mong shows sa Youtube (https://t.co/ICc2MfzV0S) and Facebook (https://t.co/MTrlSuryaE)! pic.twitter.com/eXlJSLVR4l — ABS-CBN Entertainment (@ABSCBN) February 22, 2021

Starting February 22, Monday, episodes of ABS-CBN programs included in Kapamilya Online Live’s programming will remain accessible for seven days after their original streaming date.

When Kapamilya Online Live was launched in August 2020, playback or the ability to replay its programs was limited to 24 hours.

In October 2020, Kapamilya Online Live on YouTube reached a wider audience, as ABS-CBN Entertainment’s channel on the platform was made accessible worldwide, after once being limited to viewers from the Philippines.

ABS-CBN Entertainment is one of the leading YouTube channels in the region, with 32.7 million subscribers and some 40.8 billion total views, as of writing.

ABS-CBN’s Facebook page, where Kapamilya Online Live is also streamed, meanwhile has 27.8 million followers.

Beyond the 7-day viewing window for replays of Kapamilya Online Live episodes, fans can still catch ABS-CBN’s rich content library through its on-demand streaming platform iWant TFC, with tiered access to free and subscribers-exclusive titles.

ABS-CBN programs are also available on cable via Kapamilya Channel, as well as on free and digital TV via A2Z Channel 11.

