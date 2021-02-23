SKY launches more immersive viewing experience with SKY Evo

Photo from SKY press release

Cable television service SKY has launched a digibox innovation called SKY Evo which aims to transform television viewing into a more immersive experience.

SKY Evo allows users to enjoy over 190 SKYcable channels that offer a variety of TV programs aside from maximizing the on-demand video content through pre-installed video streaming apps such as iWantTFC, HBO GO, YouTube, and Amazon Prime.

Users can also download over 5,000 applications and games for additional family bonding activities.

“During these challenging times, we understand that entertainment has been a source of happiness and escape at home. We always seek content in various platforms and devices, may it be a smartphone or tablet,” Abigail Ng Sy, head of PayTV Products, said.

“But of course, nothing beats how immersive the big television screen is. After all, a TV at home unites family members when they bond over their favorite films, shows, or app activities. So, to evolve and adapt to their needs, we came up with SKY Evo for enhanced viewing experience, flexible content selection and non-stop entertainment for the whole family,” she added.

SKY Evo also features Google Assistant aside from a Chromecast built-in which enables wireless casting of contents from mobile devices to television.



SKY Evo comes standard with all SKY Fiber Unli Broadband + HD Cable TV plans for a one-time installation fee of P2,000. It is also available on SKYcable plans for a one-time installation fee of P2,500.

Related video: