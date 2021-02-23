Abby Trinidad is MNL48's third-generation center girl

MANILA -- Abelaine "Abby" Trinidad was named the third-generation center girl of MNL48 after receiving the most number of votes from fans in the girl group's third general election on "It's Showtime" on February 20.

In a virtual conference on Monday afternoon, Trinidad said she is overwhelmed to be named the newest center girl of the popular group.

"Grabe! Kapag suot ko ang korona na ito parang bitbit mo talaga 'yung MNL48. I am so very happy po and overwhelmed po dahil sa ibinigay na suporta ng MNLoves at ng mga taong sumusuporta sa akin dahil sila po ang dahilan kung bakit ako nandidito. I worked hard for this, I really worked hard for this and I am so blessed po talaga. Thank you so much," she said.

"Nakakaiyak po talaga kasi bilang first generation member napagdaanan po namin ang hirap at saya. Now we are here po at napakarami pong mangyayari sa MNL48. We are very excited talaga," she added.

Trinidad admitted that being a center girl comes with responsibility.

"Talagang nakaka-pressure dahil bilang MNL center girl marami kang responsibilities sa grupo at kailangan mong buoin ang sarili mo as idol which is 'yung character ng isang idol ay kailangang maipakita mo at ma-influence mo ang kapwa mo member," she explained.

After finishing second in the first general election and third the following year, the 23-year-old Trinidad finally secured the center girl position to lead the third-Year members of MNL48.

The MNL48 general election is an annual event where fans get to choose who among their oshis should be part of the Top 48, following the system of MNL48’s international sister group, AKB48. The election started in March 2020 and ended in November 2020.

Coming in second in this year's general election is MNL48's first-generation center girl Sheki Arzaga, followed by Maria Jamie Beatrice Alberto. Completing the KAMI7 are Ruth, Ella, Jan, and Andi.

Added to the Senbatsu roster are Jem, Yzabel, Gab, Alice, Princess, Lara, Coleen, Thea, and Tin. The new Senbatsu led by Trinidad, together with the Undergirls, will start preparing for their 7th single.

Meanwhile, four of the third general election's hashtags trended on Twitter last Saturday. As of this writing, netizens have produced 600,000 tweets about the election.



Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC