Marcos featured in 'Jeopardy!' as president with 'so many foreign trips'

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. (left) and the episode of "Jeopardy!" where he was featured as a president who has taken "so many foreign trips." Photo from Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News and screenshot from Jeopardy! YouTube channel.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. was featured in the episode of the long-running American game show "Jeopardy!" on Tuesday.

In the wager round of the show, the three contestants were asked about which country has a president since 2022 who has "taken so many foreign trips" and has a play on his name "Ferdinand Magellan Jr."

One of the contestants, Avi Gupta, got the correct answer, which is the Philippines.

"What (is) the Philippines? That is correct. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also known as Bongbong," host Mayim Bialik confirmed.

Since his presidency in 2022, Marcos went on a total of 10 foreign trips.

Marcos earlier said he will reduce his overseas trips in 2023, as his administration needs to “consolidate” the investment pledges he obtained from his first 8 trips as chief executive.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros has said that the trips seemed a little excessive but Marcos responded to these criticisms by saying that the public should look into the return on investments, and not just the cost of the trip.

WATCH THE EPISODE HERE: