American pop star Ariana Grande teased Wednesday a new collaboration with Canadian singer The Weeknd.

In a TikTok video, Grande posted a video of her producing new music and fans were quick to notice the same tone to "Die For You."

"Wrote and recorded a verse for my friend after a 14-hour day on set ... this certain exception had to be made," she said in the video.

Grande recently addressed why she has not released new music in over a year.

This was in response to speculation from fans that she has opted to put aside her singing career while filming the movie "Wicked."

Her answer: a TikTok video of her singing "Somewhere Over The Rainbow," with the caption, "[I am] literally on set filming two musical movies all day everyday."

The Weeknd and Grande started working together with the single "Love Me Harder" for her sophomore album "My Everything."

The song was followed by "off the table," another track from Grande's latest album "positions" in 2020.

Their last collaboration was "Save Your Tears," a remix from The Weeknd's "After Hours" album released in 2021.

