James Reid's dad denies his son left PH for good

MANILA – The father of James Reid denied that the singer-actor has left the Philippines for good to pursue a career abroad.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Malcolm Reid shared a photo of him and his son just before James left the country last week.

Malcolm clarified in his post that James is only in the United States to do some recording and to be with his brother.

“With James at NAIA a few days ago. On his way to LA for recording sessions and to visit his brother Andrew. That’s it. Anything else is basura … sorry to disappoint the fake newsmakers,” he wrote.

James was welcomed by fans after he safely arrived in Los Angeles, California on Friday (Manila time).

Aside from his dad, James’ mother and sister accompanied him on Thursday night as he departed the Philippines supposedly in an apparent major career move.

Last weekend, a “despedida” gathering was organized by James’ friends and Careless Music colleagues stirring speculation as to his plans abroad.

As of writing, James has yet to make an announcement on his US projects.

Aside from being the founder Careless Music, Reid is also an artist managed by Transparent Arts, a US-based agency that aims to promote Asian-American talents.