Screenshot.

MANILA -- Host Vice Ganda expressed his gratitude for the second season of "Everybody, Sing!" after its concluded Sunday.

As the last episode started, Vice Ganda thanked God for making his contestants happy throughout the season.

"Lord God, maraming salamat po at nakabuo na naman po kami ng isang masayang season, matagumpay na season. Maraming salamat po sa pagbibigay sa amin ng tyansang makapag-share ng blessings, maka-touch ng buhay," Vice Ganda said.

"Salamat, Lord, at ginawa mo kaming instrumento sa pagbibigay ng serbisyo sa mga kababayan namin, Lord God, makapagpaligaya ng audience namin. Kahit papaano po alam po namin na nakalimot po sila sa mga pinagdadaanan nila dahil po sa programa po namin," he added.

Vice Ganda said he was glad that the show humanized the struggles of the sectors that have joined the show.

"Salamat po sa mga contestants namin na nag-share ng istorya nila po nila na masasaya, pinagdaanan, karanasan, mga lungkot nila. Lord God, thank you for this wonderful chance, this program is such a beautiful gift na lagi po naming ipagpapasalamat, Lord God, thank you very much."

Exes and lovers won the jackpot prize of P1,000,000 in the last episode of the show.

Four sets of contestants -- beauticians, bank employees, gas station employees, and bartenders -- won the jackpot in the second season of "Everybody, Sing!"

