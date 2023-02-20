Kenny G returns to PH with tour in March

Handout photo.

American saxophonist Kenny G is set to return to the Philippines with a tour next month.

His first stop will be on the SMX Sky Hall Seaside Cebu on March 25 with tickets priced at P5,070 to P11, 260.

The Manila show is scheduled on March 29 although details have yet to be announced.

Tickets for the Cebu show are available at SM Tickets in this link.

Kenny G is one of the best-selling artists of all time with global sales totaling more than 75-million records and 1.5 billion stream. His top-selling studio albums include "Duotones," "Silhouette," "Breathless," and "Miracles: The Holiday Album."