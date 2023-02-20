MANILA, Philippines – Television host Bianca Gonzalez is now preparing to host the newest season of "The Voice Kids."

In her social media post, Gonzalez, a mother of two, said she is excited to be part of the reality singing competition for young hopefuls.

"Still honestly incredibly surreal ❤️🥺✌🏽😭🤍 Honored, happy, grateful, nervous, excited, halo halo naaa! Isang linggo na lang, #TheVoiceKidsPH na!!! 🙏🏽," Gonzalez shared.



Last week, Gonzalez along with Robi Domingo were announced as the new hosts of the upcoming season of “The Voice Kids”.

This was confirmed in a trailer teasing the fifth season of the ABS-CBN program, which will begin airing on February 25, every Saturday and Sunday.

For his part, Domingo also promoted "The Voice Kids" through a social media post as he shared the poster of the show.

The program will not only feature two new hosts but will also a new lineup of coaches, with Bamboo Manalac being the sole returning mentor.

Now accompanying the rock star are Martin Nievera and KZ Tandingan.

“The Voice Kids,” a competition for aspirants aged 6 to 12, kicked off the auditions for its fifth season in November.

The most recent “The Voice” edition in the Philippines was the teens format in 2020, which had to adjust its format and production due to the onset of the pandemic.

Former coaches of the “Kids” edition are Lea Salonga, across four seasons; Sarah Geronimo, who was present for all except the third; and Sharon Cuneta, who joined the third season.

Related video: