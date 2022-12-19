Meet the new set of 'The Voice Kids' coaches in 2023

Martin Nievera, KZ Tandingan, and Bamboo will sit as coaches in the fifth season of ABS-CBN’s ‘The Voice Kids.’ FILE/Vicor/ABS-CBN

MANILA — Rock icon Bamboo is returning for the upcoming season of “The Voice Kids” in 2023, and he will be joined by two new coaches in mentoring a future singing champion.

Bamboo, an original coach of the program since it debuted locally with the adults edition in 2013, will once again attempt to win a “Kids” trophy for his team after the 2015 triumph of Elha Nympha.

The “Noypi” hitmaker’s comeback was confirmed in an omnibus trailer of ABS-CBN programs slated in 2023, shown Sunday during the company’s televised Christmas special.

“Muling maririnig ang boses ng batang Pinoy, with the OG coach Bamboo. Let’s welcome the new coaches — KZ Tandingan and Martin Nievera!” the trailer teased.

Tandingan sitting alongside Nievera as a fellow coach will be a poetic milestone for the singer, who won the first season of “The X Factor Philippines” in 2012 with Nievera as one of its judges.

“The Voice Kids,” a competition for aspirants aged 6 to 12, kicked off the auditions for its fifth season in November.

Aside from Nympha, past winners include producing winners Lyca Gairanod (2014), Joshua Oliveros (2016), and Vanjoss Bayaban (2019).

The most recent “The Voice” edition in the Philippines was the teens format in 2020, which had to adjust its format and production due to the onset of the pandemic.

Former coaches of the “Kids” edition are Lea Salonga, across four seasons; Sarah Geronimo, who was present for all except the third; and Sharon Cuneta, who joined the third season.

