‘YFSF’: Klarisse channels Christina Aguilera’s riffs, growls in ‘Dirrty’ performance

Klarisse de Guzman channels Christine Aguilera in the pilot episode of ‘Your Face Sounds Familiar.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — A “birit queen” herself, Klarisse de Guzman appeared more than up to the challenge impersonating US pop star Christina Aguilera, who is known for her soaring notes, riffs and growls.

De Guzman took on the task as one of the celebrity performers on “Your Face Sounds Familiar,” as seen in its new season’s pilot episode that aired Saturday.

The former “The Voice of the Philippines” finalist also had to dance — admittedly something new to her — as her assigned number was Aguilera’s upbeat 2002 track “Dirrty.”

Donning a blonde wig, and with prosthetics and makeup that made her resemble Aguilera, de Guzman impressed judges Sharon Cuneta, Ogie Alcasid, and Gary Valenciano with her transformation.

Aside from de Guzman, celebrities competing in this season of “Your Face Sounds Familiar” are Geneva Cruz, Jhong Hilario, Vivoree Esclito, Christian Bables, CJ Navato, Lie Reposposa, and iDolls trio Lucas Garcia, Matty Juniosa, and Enzo Almario.

The Philippine version of the global format debuted in 2015 and has since staged a total of four seasons — 2 regular and 2 “Kids” editions.

“Your Face Sounds Familiar” is available to view on free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), free live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).