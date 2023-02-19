MANILA — Singer-songwriter Nica del Rosario and her partner, Justine Pena, tied the knot once again, this time in the Philippines.

The two held another wedding ceremony on Friday as seen in del Rosario’s Instagram updates over the weekend.

Del Rosario also shared a post of her pictures with Pena as captured by their official wedding photographer.

“Sexuality isn’t a choice but happiness is. Words that resounded today at the wedding of Jus + Nica. 150 guests fully supporting this purest form of love - family and chosen family alike. The biggest privilege to shoot the wedding of my good friends Jus + Nica, proof that love so pure attracts the same love tenfold,” the caption reads.

One of the couple’s most notable guests was former Vice President Leni Robredo.

Del Rosario and Pena first tied the knot in Sydney, Australia back in August.

The couple, along with Jeli Mateo, wrote the campaign jingle of Robredo when she ran for president in the May 2022 elections.

Del Rosario made her music breakthrough with the phenomenal success of “Tala,” performed by pop superstar Sarah Geronimo; and more recently, with the chart-topping success of “Rosas,” which Robredo also used as her campaign anthem.