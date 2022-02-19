Photo from Wilma Doesnt's Instagram account

Indeed, some people are worth the wait.

Wilma Doesnt cherished having a prenup shoot with her soon-to-be husband Gerick Parin after waiting for 15 years.

“Happy friday!!!!oh diba!!!finally!!!may maganda na kaming picture together na hindi ako basa!!!may mailalagay na ako sa wallet ko!!!15yrs ang hinintay ko para sa pic na ito noh!!!!!salamat sa lahat ng tumulong sa amin,” Doesnt said in her caption.

On Friday, the model proudly shared to the public the pre-wedding shoot which was held at Camp Dagos, Daraitan in Tanay, Rizal.

Known for her comedic acts, Doesnt thanked her team for the photoshoot, adding some funny insights in the caption.

“Chuckie Jude Samonte Zabella salamat sa walang sawa mong pagpapa akyat sa akin sa mga bato. model ako ha, hindi rock climber,” she said in jest.

“Forevermine Wedding Films na feeling nya ung mga bato ay patag para patakbuhin kami ng naka paa!!”

Last July, Doesnt received “the best gift ever” on her birthday as her partner Parin got on his one knee and asked her to marry him.

On Instagram, Doesnt uploaded a clip where she appeared to be hosting an event at a resort when Parin suddenly came up to her on stage and showed the engagement ring.

Visibly surprised, it took the actress almost a minute before answering as she did not expect the engagement to happen on her birthday.

“Yes, of course,” she answered while trying to wipe her tears.

Wilma has 3 kids from her past relationships.

In 2018, she acknowledged on "Magandang Buhay'' that it was not easy to raise three children on her own. Doesnt had her first child, Asiana, when she was at the peak of her career.

