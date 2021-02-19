After 21 years, Janus del Prado to leave Star Magic to become a freelancer

MANILA -- Actor Janus del Prado on Friday thanked ABS-CBN's talent-management arm Star Magic as he looks back on being one of the members of Star Circle Batch 9.

Prado announced that he decided to become a freelancer after his contract with Star Magic ends next month.

"Thank you Star Magic (Talent Center) for making me a part of your family for more than 2 decades (21 years). From when I was just 15, training to be one of your talents in Star Circle Batch 9 (which I am) to 'Gmik,' 'Qpids,' etc., to now that I'm 36 years old doing tito roles. Next month, my management contract with you may end but not my support and love for the whole Star Magic family. I will always and forever be grateful. It has been one hell of a ride. Till we meet again," Prado said.



Prado was one of the members of Star Circle Batch 9, along with Heart Evangelista, Angel Locsin, Rafael Rosell, Alwyn Uytingco and Coco Martin. Their batch was launched in 2000.

Prado is best known for his role in 2007 Star Cinema's blockbuster film "One More Chance" which starred the popular tandem of Bea Alonzo and John Lloyd Cruz.

Del Prado was also part of the hit television dramas "Lobo", "A Beautiful Affair," "The Legal Wife" and "Starla."

Related video: