Ben&Ben to hold digital concert on February 20

Handout photo

Pinoy rock band Ben&Ben is gearing up for a treat for their fans this love month as they set to hold a digital concert on February 20.

Through the partnership with local telco, Smart, Ben&Ben is taking the centerstage for the “All Feelings Attached” show which will be aired on GigaPlay app at 7 p.m.

The band is expected to perform their hits from their second album “Pebble House, Vol. 1: Kuwaderno,” such as “Pasalubong” and “Magpahinga.”

Aside from the virtual concert, fans can also watch the behind-the-scenes content of the show and “Upuan” music video in the app.

Last January, Smart Communications also aired the band's “Kuwaderno” concert on its GigaPlay app.

Ben&Ben performed 18 songs from their latest album featuring the singles “Upuan,” “Lunod” with Zild and Juan Karlos, and “Kayumanggi,” in the December show that first aired on KTX.

Last December, Ben&Ben was overwhelmed after being hailed as the most streamed Filipino artist so far in the music streaming platform Spotify with over one billion streams.

