Why Sarah Geronimo’s 'Tala' film concert will be a show like no other

MANILA - Sarah Geronimo has finally ended the hankering of her Popster fans who have missed her performances with the announcement of her concert next month.

The one-night event, billed “Tala The Film Concert,” will be shown on KTX.ph and iWantTFC on March 27.

“Ang gusto talaga ni Sarah live concert experience so we were able to set up a major concert at the Araneta Coliseum,” director Paul Basinillo told ABS-CBN News, citing the details of the full-blown 18-song production along with hurdling the quarantine challenges.

“We shot for three days. Live ang tugtugan with Louie Ocampo, choreography by Georcelle of G-Force. Sarah herself enjoyed the experience because the venue is familiar to her as well as the people she worked with. The band members, na-handpick niya, the dancers, vocal support. Nothing was lost in terms of a real concert experience,” he added.

Basinillo has collaborated with Geronimo for 15 years but he considers “Tala The Film Concert” one of the most difficult in terms of preparations for the one-week taping at the Big Dome last December. He himself underwent four COVID-19 tests, with an estimated 70 personnel also subjected to the same.

“Nakaka-pressure din. We have to level up with the production because you know, the Popsters may say 'Nakita na namin iyan.' We are conscious of that kaya all arrangements are original, everything is new,” said Basinillo.

“It’s an honor to work with her again, ako pa rin ang napili,” added Basinillo, who has directed six concerts of Geronimo including her last solo show “This is Me.”

Among the most awaited innovations in the music video-driven show are Geronimo’s new take on her hits “Kilometro,” “Ikot-ikot” and “Isa Pang Araw.” There’s also a reworking of her interpretation of Rico Blanco’s “Your Universe.”

Basinillo is not about to spill all the beans of “Tala The Film Concert” but he is particularly proud of an explosive number with Geronimo doing a surprise stunt.

“Pambihira, aabangan ng lahat” is all he could say.

A special guest performer will also be highlighted in two numbers with Geronimo. The identity has yet to be revealed although her fans already have an inkling who it is.

The two-hour film concert will also have a narrative style, added Basinillo, who also mentioned the inspiration of the Netflix concerts of Beyonce and Justin Bieber.

Tickets priced at P1,500 for regular viewers, and P3,000 for “VVIPs” start selling this Friday.

"Tala The Film Concert" marks Geronimo’s major stage comeback this year after weeks of absence on “ASAP Natin ‘To.” The show is also Geronimo’s first concert one year after she married Matteo Guidicelli.

Viva Records has also announced the production of her new album this year.

