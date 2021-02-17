She’s back! Sarah Geronimo’s ‘Tala’ film concert to premiere on KTX.ph

Sarah Geronimo’s last major concert was ‘Unified’ in February 2020. Instagram: @sarahgeronimoshots

MANILA — Pop superstar Sarah Geronimo is set to release a film concert, titled “Tala,” in late March, producer Viva Entertainment announced on Wednesday.

The concert, which has been filmed, will premiere exclusively on KTX.ph on March 27 at 8 p.m., according to the announcement.

Tickets are priced at P1,500 for regular viewers, and P3,000 for “VVIPs.” Perks of the latter have yet to be detailed.

“Tala,” named after Geronimo’s juggernaut hit, marks her first full-length performance after her joint concert with Regine Velasquez, “Unified,” in February 2020.

That show is considered to be the last major production held at a concert venue prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Geronimo’s “Tala” film concert is seen as her big stage comeback after her months-long physical absence from “ASAP Natin ‘To,” where she has been a mainstay since 2004.

