Chiz Escudero laughs off rumors he and wife Heart Evangelista sleep in separate rooms

MANILA – Sorsogon Governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero just laughed off rumors about him and his wife, actress Heart Evangelista.

On Twitter, Escudero replied to a post of a local tabloid tagging him and Evangelista as the couple who no longer sleep in the same room and on the same bed.

Unbothered, Escudero said: “Haha... True!!! When I am in Sorsogon and @heart021485 is in Manila.”

He then called out the tabloid, urging them to focus more on relevant issues in the country that are worth talking about.

“Ang dami po ng problema ng Pinas, research pa more po ng mas makabuluhan at may pakinabang na pag-uusapan,” he said.

In one of her recent vlogs, Evangelista herself shared their set-up as a married couple, saying they don’t get to spend a lot of time together because Escudero is in Sorsogon four days a week.

Evangelista said this is also one of the reasons why they do not have a baby yet.

“Kasi nga kapag dumadating si Chiz, tapos na 'yung week na fertile ako. Nakakainis. It’s not easy to get pregnant ha. You only have a few days, the window is like three to five days. Kapag nagkabagyo, nandoon si Chiz [sa Sorsogon]. Selfish ba ako?”

“Kapag nandoon siya, magda-drive siya ng nine hours para nandito siya the next day sa window na pwede akong mabuntis? Mahirap talaga ang situation. After the pandemic guys, hintay na kayo. Stop asking if I’m buntis because I’m not,” she said.

While it makes her sad sometimes that she has yet to have her own child, Evangelista said she’s accepted it “because I’m just very grateful with life and it will come at the right time.”

Evangelista said she and Escudero are going to try another option after the pandemic and see if they could have a child.

“Malapit na. After the pandemic, mag-option C na ako. Nag-B na ako eh, so C na tayo. Wait lang kayo diyan. Mag-option C na ako after the pandemic. Bigyan lang natin ito ng chance,” she said.

Escudero and Evangelista marked their sixth anniversary as a married couple on February 15.

