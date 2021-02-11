Heart Evangelista denies she got pregnant in her 20s

MANILA – Heart Evangelista has denied that she got pregnant when she was in her 20s.

In her most recent vlog that’s now trending on YouTube, Evangelista said the only time she got pregnant was when she had twins with her husband, Sorsogon Governor Francis “Chiz” Escudero. She, however, lost them due to miscarriage.

“I was not pregnant before. I only got pregnant once and I had twins. But I totally get it because there was a rumor about me before that I got pregnant and then there was another bad rumor that came after that,” she said.

“How in the world will I be able to go surfing and going to Hawaii taking photos in a bikini? I can’t do that anymore because I don’t have that kind of body anymore. But definitely, no,” she added.

Evangelista said she considers a baby a blessing and she would definitely welcome it if she was given one.

“If I had a baby, whether I was young or whatever, whether I was expecting or not, I always believe that a baby is a blessing,” she said.

Meanwhile, the actress also debunked rumors that she does not want to get pregnant now because she does not want to ruin her body.

“Although I am very, very careful with my body, to be honest with you, I am because I am 5-foot-2 and this is my business. This is my job. I’m pressured also. I’m not gonna deny that. But for me to not want a baby because of that, it’s a no,” she said.

In fact, Evangelista shared that she and Escudero are going to try another option after the pandemic and see if they could have a child.

“Malapit na. After the pandemic, mag-option C na ako. Nag-B na ako eh, so C na tayo. Wait lang kayo diyan. Mag-option C na ako after the pandemic. Bigyan lang natin ito ng chance,” she said.

With their current setup, Evangelista lamented that she and Escudero do not have spend much time together because he’s in Sorsogon four days a week.

“Kasi nga kapag dumadating si Chiz, tapos na 'yung week na fertile ako. Nakakainis. It’s not easy to get pregnant ha. You only have a few days, the widow is like three to five days. Kapag nagkabagyo, nandoon si Chiz [sa Sorsogon]. Selfish ba ako?”

“Kapag nandoon siya, magda-drive siya ng nine hours para nandito siya the next day sa window na pwede akong mabuntis? Mahirap talaga ang situation. After the pandemic guys, hintay na kayo. Stop asking if I’m buntis because I’m not,” she said.

While it makes her sad sometimes that she has yet to have her own child, Evangelista said she’s accepted it “because I’m just very grateful with life and it will come at the right time.”

