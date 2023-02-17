LOOK: Anne Curtis marks birthday with gorgeous photos

MANILA -- Anne Curtis has uploaded her stunning photos on social media to mark her birthday.

The actress-television host turned 38 on Friday, February 17.

In her social media post, Curtis wowed her followers with her beautiful photo shoot, while wearing a black off-shoulder dress.

"Chapter 38. Can’t wait to live and love through every page of you," Curtis wrote on her Instagram page.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Curtis Smith shared her sweet birthday message for her older sister.

"Above all, you are what I am most grateful for in life. Happiest birthday sestra @annecurtissmith, I love you and will forever be your babycurt. The way you have me in your arms and hands.. Literally and figuratively, I could never compare and ask for anything more," she wrote on Instagram.

