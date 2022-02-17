MANILA -- Actress Anne Curtis dressed up as style icon Audrey Hepburn to mark her birthday.

Curtis, who turned 37 on February 17, posted two stunning black-and-white photos on Instagram, including one with her daughter Dahlia.

"Waking up happy and very, very grateful. Today, is going to be a beautiful day!" Curtis wrote in the caption of her post.

Curtis, in a previous interview, shared her adoration for her idol, Oscar-winner Hepburn. In fact, Curtis has a collection of dolls inspired by Hepburn. She also owned a bow that was once used by the Hollywood actress.

Meanwhile, Jasmine Curtis Smith shared her sweet birthday message for her older sister.

"Happiest birthday to our family's superwoman and GOAT, @annecurtissmith. You truly are the most admirable, chicest and loving sestra, daughter and maman. From wanting to get a copy of your iTunes playlist to asking for your K-drama recos, you are my icon in so many areas. May this year bring an abundance of peace, love and joy in your life, always," she wrote.



"Looking forward to decades more of memories to make together. Thank you for making life worth living for so many of us! Keep dreaming and soaring, sestra. We will be here always cheering on!! I love you."

In the comment section of Smith's post, Curtis left the message: "I love you so so so much sestra."

