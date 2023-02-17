MANILA -- Actress-host Anne Curtis celebrated her 38th birthday on ABS-CBN's noontime show "It's Showtime" on Friday with a production number of Britney Spears' hits "Toxic," "Baby One More Time," "(You Drive Me) Crazy" and "Oops!...I Did It Again."

The birthday number of Curtis was also a hit among netizens, as the hashtag #ShowtimeGirlAnneFire became the top trending topic on Twitter.

Curtis also received birthday greetings from her "Showtime" co-hosts.

"Thank you my 'Showtime' family. Tulad ng sinabi ko kanina sa GC nakaka-senti I'm so happy that I have you guys in my life and I really, really mean that. So 'yun lang," Curtis said.

"I just want to let you know that I treasure and I value each and everyone of you," she added.

Asked by Vice Ganda of her birthday wish, Curtis said: "Ang birthday wish ko lang talaga is for my whole family to stay healthy and happy. Simple lang. 'Yun lang 'yung hiling ko talaga and sana matapos ko ang marathon ko (sa) March, so kakayanin. And for my 'Showtime' family, many more years for us to celebrate birthdays together and to continue making our madlang people happy."

