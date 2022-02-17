Tawag ng Tanghalan contestant Querubin Llavore reacts to her fifth consecutive win, which makes her a quarterfinalist. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Querubin Llavore, the Tawag ng Tanghalan hopeful whose winning moment went viral across social media, had an equally animated reaction to her new accomplishment on Thursday: securing a quarterfinals slot in the singing competition.

The Davao City singer was up against challenger Nowi Alpuerto of Bulacan, who performed Arthur Nery’s “Pagsamo.”

To defend her spot as champion, Llavore opted for a number that showcased her rapping skills, a high-energy rendition of Abra’s “Gayuma.”

“You brought your ‘A’ game today,” head judge Ogie Alcasid told her. “It was a concert. You’re ready for the big time, my dear.”

Rousing the judges to a standing ovation, Llavore successfully fended off her challenger, winning for a fifth consecutive time to make her a quarterfinalist.

Three further wins will catapult Llavore to the semifinals.

Llavore, who happened to also be celebrating her birthday, was moved to tears upon the announcement. But as she did in her viral video, Llavore had the hosts and judges laughing with sudden changes in her expression.

