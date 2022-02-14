Querubin Llavore reacts to being announced the winner in the February 12 edition of Tawag ng Tanghalan. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Tearful one second and with her tongue out the next, the animated reaction of a Tawag ng Tanghalan hopeful to being announced winner last Saturday has gone viral on social media, generating a hilarious meme.

Davao City’s Querubin Llavore, who first joined the “It’s Showtime” segment in 2016, returned for a fourth attempt to advance far in the competition.

In the current format, two daily contenders perform in a “Battle of Versions” — Llavore and her competitor Shane Luzentales earned raves from the judges as the “best battle” so far this season — with the victor proceeding to the “Face Off” against the defending champion.

In the final round, Llavore faced off with two-time winner Abbey Rivera, winning over the judges. She was visibly shocked when she finally clinched the “golden mikropono,” signifying she was the new defending champion.

Approaching the center of the stage after the announcement, Llavore appeared to be crying, when she playfully stuck her tongue out and flashed a “V” sign for the camera. That lasted a second — then she continued crying.

A clip of that precise moment has since made the rounds on Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and even Reddit, drawing millions of views and amused reactions.

One Twitter upload of the video, for instance, has garnered some 8 million views as of writing, with over 720,000 likes and 130,000 retweets and quote tweets, as of writing.

when you accidentally pressed "😭😭😜😭" pic.twitter.com/YdJRfl9zCy — Ernest 🧃 (@ejpng_) February 12, 2022

On Monday, Llavore was asked for her reaction to her winning moment becoming a meme, with “It’s Showtime” host Amy Perez showing her one such clip on TikTok during the live episode.

“I wasn’t expecting that, because that was just the normal me going out to the zoo!” Llavore quipped.

Successfully defending her title, Llavore yet again opted for a spirited reaction, this time by striking poses like a supermodel.

Five successive wins will secure Llavore a spot in the quarterfinals; eight, and she will leap straight to the semifinals.

Tawag ng Tanghalan airs weekdays and Saturdays on “It’s Showtime” via Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, and iWantTFC.