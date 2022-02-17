Is James Reid leaving PH for good?

MANILA – James Reid took to social media to show his appreciation for his friends for throwing him a going-away party over the weekend.

Although Reid did not disclose where he’s off to, it’s clear he is leaving as suggested by the words written across the cake his friends gave him during the celebration.

“Bon voyage and good luck James Reid,” the dedication on his cake reads, before he removed the letters E and I in his first and last names, respectively, making it look funny.

One of Reid’s friends, Fiona Faulker, was also at the event and she likewise shared photos of the singer-actor giving his friends tight hugs at the party.

“Going to miss you brother,” she wrote in one of her Instagram Stories.

Back in June, Reid admitted he decided to take a step back from acting to be really hands-on in handling his music label because he wanted to have creative control.

For Reid, it’s very important that he gets his creative juices flowing because “that’s what makes us feel alive.”

“I love acting. But sometimes after doing teleserye after teleserye, it gets repetitive and I felt like kind of robotic. I craved something that came from me, that I can really express. I was just following instructions. It wasn’t feeding my soul,” he said.

“It was difficult for me to step away from all of that because I was in a very good place. But I stepped away from doing that and I chose something more difficult, which is something that I still had to grow in [such as] making music and production, writing songs,” he explained.

When asked then about what was in store for him in the future, Reid said at the time that he does not know what’s next for him.