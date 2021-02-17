Ez Mil to stage virtual concert via KTX.ph

MANILA — Ez Mil, the US-based Filipino rapper whose performance of a self-penned patriotic track went viral this month, is staging a virtual concert in April.

Ez Mil will soon take on the KTX stage with his own virtual concert!

Titled simply “Ez Mil: Live Virtual Concert,” the concert will be held on April 18, Manila time, via the livestreaming platform KTX.ph, according to producers.

The show will include guest performances from Blade, Dimpztuh, Tynolyfe, Sauceboss, Raining Sorrow, and Hbom.

ABS-CBN’s MYX is co-producing with FFP Records and Apollo Medical Group.

The Olongapo-born Ez Mil, whose Instagram handle is Ezekiel Miller, saw a sudden rise to fame, thanks to his viral performance of “Panalo” on Wish 107.5.

His popularity, however, also drew controversy, as history groups, including the National Historical Commission, criticized a portion of his lyrics erroneously mentioning that national hero Lapu-Lapu was beheaded.

Ez Mil has since apologized for his choice of words.

