WATCH: Ian Veneracion goes paragliding in Switzerland

Actor Ian Veneracion enjoyed the beauty of Alps in Switzerland as he went paragliding.

"Swiss Alps baby!" he simply captioned his social media post as he posted a clip of his latest adventure.

Veneracion is in Europe with Ogie Alcasid as they bring their "KilaboTitos" concert to Geneva on February 18 and Zürich on February 25.

The actor is currently part of ABS-CBN's series "The Iron Heart" with Richard Gutierrez.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

Related video: