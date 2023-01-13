MANILA -- Actor Ian Veneracion is joining the cast of hit ABS-CBN series "The Iron Heart," which stars Richard Gutierrez.

This was announced by show producer Star Creatives on Friday as it released photos of Gutierrez and Veneracion together.

"POWER!! Ian Veneracion now with Richard Gutierrez. Abangan ang paghaharap na ito sa #TheIronHeart," the post read.

This is not the first time that Gutierrez will be working with Veneracion, who was named Best Actor in the 2022 Metro Manila Film Festival for his performance in the movie "Nanahimik ang Gabi."

In 2019, the two actors worked together in the film "Unbreakable."

In "The Iron Heart," Veneracion's character was teased as the "secret boss."

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

Related video:

