MTRCB to reevaluate US film 'Plane' amid complaints

Gerard Butler in 'Plane'

MANILA -- The Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) will be reevaluating the US film "Plane" amid complaints that it paints a "bad image" of the Philippines.

This after Sen. Robin Padilla called on the board to ban the public viewing of the movie starring Gerard Butler.

"We acknowledge the sentiments expressed by our honorable Senators concerning the film, 'Plane.' Although the film is fictional, we still would not want our country to be portrayed in a negative and inaccurate light," MTRCB chairperson Diorella Maria "Lala" Sotto-Antonio said in a statement released Thursday.

"The MIRCB will reevaluate the film in view of their concerns and will take all necessary measures if found to be in any way injurious to the prestige of the Philippines or its people," she added.

Padilla pointed out that the reputation of the country is at stake as the film narrates how the hero's plane crashed in Jolo which is run by separatists and militia, and the "Filipino armies weren’t there anymore."

"Reputasyon po ng Inang Bayan ang pinag-uusapan dito, Ginoong Pangulo. Alam niyo po, pagka tayo pag pinaguusapan natin ang bayan natin at mga diprensya, okay lang 'yan kasi trabaho natin 'yan. Pero pagka ibang bansa na po ang bumabanat sa atin dapat 'di dapat tayo pumapayag," he said.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri agreed with Padilla, saying the Philippines should protest the film.

"As a nation we should send our regrets this is not the real situation on the ground," he said.

RELATED VIDEO: