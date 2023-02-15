Robin Padilla condemns 'bad image' of PH in US film 'Plane'

Sen. Robinhood Padilla in his privilege speech in this December 13, 2022 file photo. Bibo Nueva España, Senate PRIB handout.

MANILA -- Sen. Robin Padilla condemned Wednesday the "bad image" of the Philippines as portrayed in the Hollywood film "Plane."

In his manifestation, Padilla called on the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB) to ban the public showing of the film.

"Ginoong Pangulo, hindi po dapat ito tanggapin. Sana po, nakikiusap po tayo sa ating MTRCB na sana po sa mga ganitong ganap kumakatok tayo sa opisina nila, 'di po dapat ito pinapalabas sa Pilipinas. Dito po dapat sa ating bansa pinagbabawal ito at kino-condemn po natin ito," Padilla said.

Padilla pointed out the reputation of the country is at stake particularly as the film narrates how the hero's plane crashed in Jolo which is run by separatists and militia, and the "Filipino armies weren’t there anymore."

"Reputasyon po ng Inang Bayan ang pinag-uusapan dito, Ginoong Pangulo. Alam niyo po, pagka tayo pag pinaguusapan natin ang bayan natin at mga diprensya, okay lang 'yan kasi trabaho natin 'yan. Pero pagka ibang bansa na po ang bumabanat sa atin dapat 'di dapat tayo pumapayag," he said.

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri agreed with Padilla, saying the Philippines should protest the film.

"As a nation we should send our regrets this is not the real situation on the ground," he said.

RELATED VIDEO: