Ion Perez and Vice Ganda appear on ‘It’s Showtime’ Wednesday after announcing their October 2021 ‘wedding’ ceremony in Las Vegas. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Vice Ganda and Ion Perez are hoping to hold a symbolic gathering with family and friends in the Philippines to celebrate their love, following their commitment ceremony in Las Vegas which they have referred to as their wedding.

The celebrity couple exchanged vows in October 2021, they belatedly announced through Vice Ganda’s February 13 vlog.

On Wednesday, their “wedding” was celebrated on their noontime program “It’s Showtime,” with their co-hosts giving them tearful well-wishes.

Vice Ganda and Perez were engaged as early as February 21, 2020, they revealed, but were uncertain how they would go about being formally wedded.

“Noong nag-propose siya, hindi namin alam kung paano siya gagawin, kung kailan ba siya, kung matutupad ba siya,” Vice Ganda said.

“Tutal mayroon nang taong nag-offer ng sarili niya, ng buhay niya na makasama ako habangbuhay, gusto ko na rin maranasan ‘yung kasal. Dati hindi ako open sa ganoon,” he added.

In the Philippines, no existing law recognizes same-sex marriage or union.

When Vice Ganda held a concert in Las Vegas in October, the couple took it also as an opportunity to finally realize their dream of exchanging vows.

“Sabi ko sa kaniya, ‘Gusto mo gawin natin dito?’ Sabi niya, ‘Tara,’” Vice Ganda recalled.

“Dinedma ko na ‘yung pangarap ko na bongga ‘yung singsing ko, bongga ‘yung damit ko, wala na akong pakialam. At this point, kahit walang tao, wala na ‘yung mga kaibigan ko. Ang mahalaga na lang, kami. Nandoon siya, nandoon ako. Sabihin na natin ang gusto natin sabihin. It just happened. Ang saya-saya namin, ang ganda ng naranasan namin.”

Vice Ganda said that while the ceremony in Las Vegas does not have any legal bearing in the Philippines, it is no less significant for him and Perez as it is the ultimate “celebration of love,” not only between them but from those who have supported them.

“Gusto naming gawin sa Pilipinas para kasama kayo… Kung may chance, we would love do it in the Philippines para sa ikasisiya ng lahat,” Vice Ganda said.

Acknowledging that same-sex unions are not yet recognized in the country, Vice Ganda told Perez: “Hindi naman tayo magmamahalan dahil sinasabi ng batas. Hindi rin natin gagawin ‘yun dahil gusto natin i-recognize tayo ng batas. Wala na akong pakialam.

“Hindi na rin natin gagawin iyon kung tatanggapin tayo ng simbahan at tatanggapin tayo ng mga kapareho natin ng relihiyon. Wala na akong pakialam doon, kaming dalawa.

“We will continue celebrating our love for the two of us and for the people who love us.”

The comedy superstar then thanked friends and fans who have been joining their celebration through greetings online by making their Las Vegas ceremony a trending topic early this week.

“Maraming, maraming salamat sa lahat ng mga taong pinagdiriwang itong nararamdaman namin at sinasabing ‘dasurv’ niyo ‘yan. Maraming salamat dahil hinayaan niyo kaming maramdaman ito ngayon.

“Isa lang itong pagpapatunay na walang mababawas sa kaligayahan niyo kung hahayaan niyo kami maging maligaya. Walang mababawas sa mga pagkatao niyo kung hahayaan niyo kaming magmahalan. Walang mababawas sa pagiging Kristyano niyo kung hahayaan niyo kaming mag-ibigan. Hindi papangit ang mundo kung magyayakapan kaming dalawa,” he said.