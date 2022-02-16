Screenshot from iWantTFC.

MANILA — Thai stars Off Jumpol and Gun Atthaphan on Wednesday discussed the layers of their new boys’ love (BL) series “Not Me” currently streaming on iWantTFC.

"Not Me" was critically acclaimed for highlighting protests in Thailand not just for LGBT rights but against the current system they are in.

Atthaphan looked back at the scene where they celebrated Pride Day and raised the rainbow flag. "That scene was a favorite for me. I had a lot of fun doing the shooting that day," he said in an interview with ABS-CBN's MJ Felipe.

Asked about the reception of the viewers and how they received the message of the series, Atthaphan said it mirrored his character White's reaction.

"He wouldn’t have known that this happens to Thai society because he grew up abroad. This series teaches a lot of lessons," Atthaphan said in Thai.

Atthaphan plays both roles of twins White and Black, while Jumpol plays the role of Sean, the latter’s friend in a motorcycle gang.

After living in Russia, White returns to Thailand and he got bad news from his former friend Tod (Sing Harit) that his twin is in a coma after an attack.

In the premiere episode, White disguised as Black and met the friends of his twin: Gram (Mond Tanutchai), Yok (First Kanaphan), and Khumpha (Papang Phromphiriya).

For Jumpol, people should recognize that there are a lot of different groups in society.

“I should say that we should look at the bigger picture first because there are bigger groups in society and they have different thoughts, different ideas, different goals, and they often clash," Jumpol said.

“I didn’t want you to just support or be against this particular group but to look at the bigger picture,” he added.

Jumpol and Atthaphan also thanked their Filipino fans for their continuous support for their new series.

"Thank you to all the Filipino fans for always supporting us in various ways in a lot of our works and I saw a lot of fans tag us on Twitter. I’m looking forward to the day to see the fans in the Philippines," Atthaphan said.

"Truly it has gone very far, the impact in the Philippines. Talking about Twitter, I read every tweet that mentioned me, if the fans missed them, you can mention me in the tweets and I will read every message," Jumpol added.

"Not Me" is free to stream on iWantTFC along with other Thai titles like "Enchante" and "F4: Thailand."

Jumpol and Atthaphan are known for their series “Theory of Love” which is also available on iWantTFC.

