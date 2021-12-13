Thai BL ‘Not Me’ trends in PH after premiere episode

MANILA — Thai boys’ love series “No Me” trended in the Philippines after its premiere episode on Sunday, which was simulcast on streaming platform iWantTFC.
The hashtag #NotMeSeriesEP1 was the No. 1 topic on Twitter in the Philippines as the “holy trinity” love team of Off Jumpol and Gun Atthaphan reunited in the new series.
Atthaphan plays both roles of twins White and Black, while Jumpol plays the role of Sean, the latter’s friend in a motorcycle gang.
After living in Russia, White is back in Thailand and he got bad news from his former friend Tod (Sing Harit) that his twin is in a coma after an attack.
In the premiere episode, White disguised as Black and met the friends of his twin: Gram (Mond Tanutchai), Yok (First Kanaphan), and Khumpha (Papang Phromphiriya).
Sean was suspicious of White’s actions and later on revealed that they are burning down a business tycoon’s house.