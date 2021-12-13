Thai BL ‘Not Me’ trends in PH after premiere episode

Screenshot from Thai boys’ love series “Not Me” episode 1.

MANILA — Thai boys’ love series “No Me” trended in the Philippines after its premiere episode on Sunday, which was simulcast on streaming platform iWantTFC.

The hashtag #NotMeSeriesEP1 was the No. 1 topic on Twitter in the Philippines as the “holy trinity” love team of Off Jumpol and Gun Atthaphan reunited in the new series.

LOOK: #NotMeSeriesEP1 is the top trending topic in the Philippines after the release of the premiere episode of the much-awaited Thai boys' love series led by Off Jumpol and Gun Atthaphan. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/scqNguEy0c — Josiah Antonio (@josiahvantonio) December 12, 2021

Atthaphan plays both roles of twins White and Black, while Jumpol plays the role of Sean, the latter’s friend in a motorcycle gang.

After living in Russia, White is back in Thailand and he got bad news from his former friend Tod (Sing Harit) that his twin is in a coma after an attack.

In the premiere episode, White disguised as Black and met the friends of his twin: Gram (Mond Tanutchai), Yok (First Kanaphan), and Khumpha (Papang Phromphiriya).

Sean was suspicious of White’s actions and later on revealed that they are burning down a business tycoon’s house.